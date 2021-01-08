iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading 6% Higher

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89. 1,242,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,088,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.