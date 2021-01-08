ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $236.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,540 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

