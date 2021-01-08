Idena 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,919.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $66,919.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 61,827,647 coins and its circulating supply is 34,398,781 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

