Idle (IDLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $262,061.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00007144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $262,061.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,429 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.