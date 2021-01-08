IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $9,785.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.