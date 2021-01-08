IG Gold (IGG) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.78 million and $412.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.