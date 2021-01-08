Ignition (IC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a market cap of $89,690.90 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,558.85 or 0.99786825 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,385,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,625 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

