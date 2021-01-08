Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.47. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,685.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $92,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 48,595 shares of company stock worth $205,084. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

