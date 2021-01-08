Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $27.00. Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 2,079,077 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.35.

About Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

