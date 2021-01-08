Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Up 13%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s share price rose 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 127,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 72,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

IMNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

