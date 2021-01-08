indaHash (IDH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,404.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. indaHash has a total market cap of $819,386.47 and $1,404.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

indaHash Profile

IDH is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.