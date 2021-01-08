Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

IBTX stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 25,669 shares valued at $1,533,739. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

