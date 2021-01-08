Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €145.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €134.40 ($158.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €100.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €132.10 ($155.41).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

