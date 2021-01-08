Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €145.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €134.40 ($158.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €100.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €132.10 ($155.41).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

