Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 6%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 6,176,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,190,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Infinera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 360,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.