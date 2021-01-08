Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.59. 17,799,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 11,582,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

