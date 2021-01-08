Injective Protocol Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00011339 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.37 million and $26.04 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00415916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00214743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048907 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

