Ink One Day Volume Tops $137,607.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $338,915.39 and $137,607.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00440916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

