INLOCK (ILK) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $6,747.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00038681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.95 or 0.02656442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012162 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,555,790 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.