INMAX (INX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $31,010.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00440916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00048552 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

