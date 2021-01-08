Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) recently:

1/7/2021 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $177.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/5/2021 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/9/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

