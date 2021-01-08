Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.02. 1,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

