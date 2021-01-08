Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Holdings Raised by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 623.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January comprises about 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 10.19% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,246. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

