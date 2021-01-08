Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (BATS:NOCT) Trading Up 0.7%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (BATS:NOCT) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 39,824 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.