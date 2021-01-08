Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Up 0%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.86. 1,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.