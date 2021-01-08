InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Receives Outperform Rating from Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE:IPO traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. InPlay Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.65.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

