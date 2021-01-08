InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Receives Outperform Rating from Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE:IPO traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. InPlay Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.65.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

