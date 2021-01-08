InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPOOF opened at $0.21 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.28.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 269.03% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

