Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.89. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 23,979 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

