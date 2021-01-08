Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $42.56 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

