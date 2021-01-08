Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells 1,016 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.13. 1,046,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after buying an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

