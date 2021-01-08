Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 1,046,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

