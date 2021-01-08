Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Sells 6,979 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 203,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,014. The company has a market cap of $709.81 million, a PE ratio of 464.17 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

