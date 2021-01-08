Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00.

Shares of CHGG traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -480.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

