Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells 1,946 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $31,645.50.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $729,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayme Mendal sold 487 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $19,480.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 29,023 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,165,853.91.

Shares of EVER opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.60.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 626.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

