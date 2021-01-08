Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells 850 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $31,645.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $78,754.62.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $136,305.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $729,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayme Mendal sold 487 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $19,480.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 29,023 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,165,853.91.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $331,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 24.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $236,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

