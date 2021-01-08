Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 5,134 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 35,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $588.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

