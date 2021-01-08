Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells 15,632 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77.

Shares of Harmonic stock remained flat at $$7.79 on Friday. 577,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 252,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

