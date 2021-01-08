Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Kopin stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 2,720,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,960. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

