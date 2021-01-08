Insider Selling: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Major Shareholder Sells 106,512 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lumos Pharma stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 126,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,000. The stock has a market cap of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.37. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
