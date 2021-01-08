Insider Selling: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Major Shareholder Sells 106,512 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 126,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,000. The stock has a market cap of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.37. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

