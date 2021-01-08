Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 35,640 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,643.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

