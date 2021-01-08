Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 185,219 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. 184,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,825. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.