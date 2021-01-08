Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 5,438 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

