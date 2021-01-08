Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $217.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.