Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 7,005 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 674,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,614,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $6,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 303,078 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.