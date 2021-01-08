Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 14,238 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66.

On Monday, November 2nd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total transaction of C$1,499,295.05.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 481,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.31.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

