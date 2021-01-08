Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,739.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00.
WKHS traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 20,654,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,443,646. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 237.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
