Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,739.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00.

WKHS traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 20,654,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,443,646. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 237.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.