Insight Chain (INB) Price Up 31.8% This Week

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $644.47 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004530 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00038327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002649 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002436 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.