Insights Network Price Tops $0.0346 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 153.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $71,348.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

