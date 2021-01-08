Insolar (XNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163,359.00

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Insolar has a market cap of $372,921.18 and approximately $163,359.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insolar

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

