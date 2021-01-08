Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 5.59% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BIBL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 18,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.