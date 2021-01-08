Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF makes up about 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 5.14% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 13,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

